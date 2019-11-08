Factors to Know Ahead of Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q4 Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 numbers on Nov 13, before the opening bell.



Notably, the company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7% in the preceding quarter. However, the bottom line lagged the consensus estimate by 50.3%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09, suggests growth of 38% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for sales is pegged at $994.9 million, indicating growth of 26.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Key Factors to Note



Spectrum Brands has been gaining from productivity efforts, favorable pricing and value-creating initiatives. The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect benefits from Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is aimed at improving its operating efficiency and effectiveness. The plan targets making growth investments as well as enhancing consumer insights, marketing, and research and development.



Spectrum Brands’ fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from its robust brand portfolio and agreements — including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Robust Global Pet Care business, on strength in companion animal and aquatics categories, might have aided the top line in the fiscal fourth quarter.



However, higher distribution and logistics costs, tariffs, and input cost inflation might have hurt the company’s adjusted EBITDA and overall profits in the fiscal fourth quarter. Adverse foreign currency movements and unfavorable weather in Home & Garden might have remained deterrents.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.



