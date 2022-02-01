Factors to Know Ahead of Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q3 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Feb 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $260 million, which indicates growth of 8.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 89 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests an increase of almost 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Notably, Prestige Consumer delivered an earnings surprise of 3% in the last reported quarter. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Prestige Consumer’s performance in the fiscal third quarter is likely to have benefited from its efficient brand-building strategies, robust consumption trends and market share gains across certain categories and brands. In Eye Care, Clear Eyes has been standing out for a while owing to brand marketing, innovation and a recovery in the convenience channel. Gains from the acquisitions of TheraTears and Akorn might also contribute to its quarterly results. PBH is witnessing higher demand across certain COVID-19 impacted categories.



Prestige Consumer has also been benefiting from strong e-commerce operations for a while as more consumers are shifting to the online mode of shopping. In this context, PBH’s multi-year e-commerce investments are yielding results. On its last earnings call, management had projected revenues of $260 million or more for third-quarter fiscal 2022. This outlook reflects management’s expectations of a modest recovery in cough/cold and head lice business areas during the peak season as well as a robust consumer environment. Adjusted earnings are envisioned to be 88 cents for the quarter under review. Also, management anticipated the same to grow in double-digits during the second half of fiscal 2022.



However, we cannot ignore the headwinds emerging from operating amid the pandemic. This includes adverse impacts stemming from inflationary headwinds and supply-chain concerns. On its last earnings call, management had anticipated a gross margin of 56% for the second half of fiscal 2022, reflecting supply challenges and cost pressures.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Prestige Consumer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. price-eps-surprise | Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Quote

Prestige Consumer presently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Gildan Activewear GIL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2. GIL is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 58 cents suggests an increase of 29% from the year-ago period’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gildan Activewear’s top line is expected to increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $731 million, suggesting growth of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85%, on average.



Skechers SKX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. SKX is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, which suggests growth of 15.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skechers’ quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the last 30 days at 32 cents per share, suggesting 33.3% growth from the year-ago reported number. SKX has delivered an earnings beat of 18.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ralph Lauren RL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. RL is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.18 per share, suggesting growth of 30.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Ralph Lauren’s top line is expected to increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 86%, on average.



