Factors to Know Ahead of Church & Dwight's (CHD) Q1 Earnings

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 numbers on Apr 30. The company has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has moved up by a penny to 76 cents in the past 7 days. The bottom-line projection suggests an increase of 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Moreover, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,127 million that indicates growth of 7.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors at Play



Church & Dwight has been witnessing a significant increase in demand for its products, including Vitafusion gummy vitamins, Simply Saline and Sterimar nasal hygiene, among others, due to the pandemic. In this regard, management has been undertaking steps to increase short-term production capacity for its cleaning and healthcare products. Also, it has been making efforts to ensure undisrupted supply of its products to support the increased demand.



Apart from this, Church & Dwight is focused on innovation, product launches and investments. The company’s top line has been benefitting from consistent sales growth in household and personal care products along with market share gains. Moreover, WATERPIK and FLAWLESS buyouts have been aiding the company’s performance. Also, strategic pricing efforts and favorable product mix have been boosting organic sales.Additionally, in the international business, brands like BATISTE, ARM & HAMMER and STERIMAR have been driving growth.



However, Church & Dwight has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses and marketing costs for a while now. Moreover, impact of adverse currency fluctuations along with intense competition from other well-established players in the consumer products industry cannot be ignored.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Church & Dwight this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Church & Dwight carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.56%.



