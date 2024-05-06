Factors to Impact Innovative Industrial's (IIPR) Q1 Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities, is set to announce its first-quarter 2024 earnings results on May 8 after market close.



In the last reported quarter, Innovative Industrial delivered a surprise of 1.79% in terms of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share. Results reflected better-than-expected revenues.



Over the last four quarters, IIPR’s adjusted FFO per share surpassed the consensus mark on all occasions, with the average beat being 5.94%. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

Innovative Industrial has grabbed much attention in the past as it combines the high growth potential of the cannabis industry with the stability of the real estate market. In this article, we'll delve into IIPR's performance in recent quarters and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its first-quarter 2024 results.

Factors at Play

In the first quarter of 2024, IIPR is expected to gain from regulatory shifts in the cannabis sector and the growing acceptance of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes.



IIPR’s top line is expected to benefit from an increase in tenant reimbursements compared to the prior period and efforts made by the company in prior periods with respect to the acquisition and leasing of new properties. Moreover, at certain properties, additional building infrastructure allowances were provided to tenants, and this led to an increase in the base rent and contractual rental escalations.



However, continued inflation in input and labor costs is likely to have affected expenses in the quarter under consideration. Labor shortages and global supply chain issues continue to adversely impact costs. This, along with pressure on pricing, is likely to have hampered profitability to some extent.

Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $79.65 million. The figure suggests a rise of 4.71% year over year.



Innovative Industrial Properties’ activities during the quarter in discussion were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter FFO per share has remained unrevised at $2.27 in the past month. However, it suggests a 0.89% increase year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Innovative Industrial Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an FFO beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Innovative Industrial Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT sector — Medical Properties Trust MPW and Peakstone Realty Trust PKST — that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.



Medical Properties, slated to release quarterly numbers on May 9, has an Earnings ESP of +9.15% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Peakstone Realty Trust, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +8.28% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

