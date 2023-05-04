Factors to Impact Innovative Industrial's (IIPR) Q1 Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed medical cannabis operators, is set to announce its first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 8.



The company has been a favorite among investors as it combines the high growth potential of the cannabis industry with the stability of the real estate market. In this article, we'll delve into IIPR's performance in the recent quarters and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its first-quarter 2023 results.



In the last reported quarter, Innovative Industrial delivered a surprise of 8.72% in terms of adjusted FFO per share. Results reflected better-than-expected revenues.



Over the last four quarters, IIPR’s adjusted FFO per share surpassed the consensus mark, with the average beat being 5.02%. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

Factors at Play

The cannabis industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with more states legalizing medical cannabis use and many states even permitting recreational use. This trend has driven the demand for cultivation facilities, benefiting IIPR as a specialized REIT. The regulatory changes in the cannabis sector and the increasing acceptance of cannabis for medical and recreational use are expected to have boosted IIPR's first-quarter 2023 performance.



Innovative Industrial Properties has been on an aggressive expansion spree in recent years, acquiring new properties across multiple states. This has significantly increased the company’s asset base. This growth in property acquisitions directly translates to higher rental revenues, bolstering IIPR’s bottom line.



Innovative Industrial's strong focus on working with experienced, state-licensed operators has not only ensured a stable tenant base but has reduced the risks associated with the still-maturing cannabis industry. The company's stringent tenant selection process, combined with long-term lease agreements, provides a reliable income stream, which is expected to have contributed positively to IIPR's first-quarter 2023 earnings.



The acquisition and leasing of new properties, additional real estate infrastructure allowances provided to tenants at certain properties that resulted in adjustments to the base rent and contractual rental escalations at certain properties are likely to have benefited Innovative Industrial. However, inflation and supply-chain issues are likely to have affected expenses in the quarter under consideration.

Projections for Q1 2023

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $70.8 million. The figure suggests a rise of 9.8% year over year.



Innovative Industrial Properties’ activities during the quarter in discussion were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter FFO per share has remained unrevised at $2.04 in the past month. It suggests no change year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Innovative Industrial Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an FFO beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Innovative Industrial Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



However, our model shows that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( GRP.U ) have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.



Armada Hoffler Properties, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 9, has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Conclusion

As we anticipate the release of Innovative Industrial's first-quarter 2023 earnings, it's clear that the company has been thriving in the cannabis industry, leveraging its unique business model and capitalizing on the sector's rapid growth. IIPR's first-quarter 2023 earnings are expected to demonstrate a solid performance, driven by an expanding portfolio, stable cash flows and a favorable market environment. Investors should keep a close eye on Innovative Industrial's earnings announcement to evaluate the company's performance and prospects.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

