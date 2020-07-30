Factors to Impact Extra Space Storage's (EXR) Q2 Earnings

Extra Space Storage EXR is slated to report second-quarter 2020 earnings on Aug 4, after the bell. The company’s quarterly results might display a decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share year on year.



In the last reported quarter, this Salt Lake City, UT-based self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a positive surprise of 3.3% in terms of FFO per share. Results reflected growth in same-store revenues.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and met in the other, the average surprise being 1.86%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

In the second quarter, Extra Space Storage is likely to have benefited from its solid presence in key cities and concerted measures to boost the company’s geographical footprint through accretive acquisitions and third-party management.



However, the pandemic has been wreaking havoc and the self-storage market too has not been immune to the impacts of the outbreak. Lower walk-in traffic is likely to have affected rental activity and occupancy levels during the quarter under review. Same-store rental income and net operating income might have been hurt as well.



Moreover, the company operates in a highly fragmented market in the United States, with intense competition from numerous private, regional and local operators. In addition, there is a development boom of self-storage units in several markets. This high supply is likely to have fueled competition, curbed its power to raise rents and turned on more discounting in the quarter under consideration.



Management and franchise fees for the quarter are projected at $14.74 million, indicating year-on-year growth of 19.6%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277 million for quarterly property rental revenues suggests a decline of 1.1% year on year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues of $322.3 million calls for a 0.4% decline year on year.



Moreover, Extra Space Storage’s activities during the quarter were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter FFO per share has been revised 1.7% downward to $1.16 in a month’s time. It also calls for a 4.9% year-over-year decline.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a positive surprise in terms of FFO per share for Extra Space this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a FFO beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Extra Space currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +2.01%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

