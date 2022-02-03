Factors to Decide the Fate of Tyson Foods (TSN) in Q1 Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $11.98 billion, which suggests a rise of 14.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.98 per share, projecting a rise of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The meat product giant’s bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% in the last reported quarter. Tyson Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.

Things to Note

Tyson Foods has been seeing robust growth in the retail business, courtesy of impressive brand performance. Brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park have been delivering solid share growth in the retail channel. The foodservice business has also been seeing a rebound as the restaurant industry is reopening gradually. Tyson Foods’ brand strength, innovations, robust geographical reach, ability to leverage its manufacturing capabilities and cater to evolving global demand have been drivers. These factors are likely to have aided the company’s top and bottom lines in the fiscal first quarter.



Tyson Foods’ export markets have been strong. The company’s focus on expanding capacity and implementing automation technology bodes well. Its operational and supply-chain efficiency programs are likely to have contributed to the strong performance in the to-be-reported quarter. TSN has also been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands. Growth in the chicken segment and the optimized product portfolio is likely to have aided sales of protein-packed brands.



However, Tyson Foods is not immune to inflationary pressure across the industry. Direct incremental expenses associated with COVID-19 and other indirect costs are expected to have put pressure on the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Escalated raw material, logistics, ingredients, packaging and labor costs have been headwinds for the company’s cost of production.



The company has been witnessing inflation across the business in areas such as wages, grain cost, live animal costs and pork, meat costs and prepared foods, and freight costs. Tough availability of labor is also likely to have led to higher costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +37.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The consensus mark for COTY’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 12 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests a 29.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Coty’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, which suggests a rise of 13.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Hormel Foods HRL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for HRL's quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, which suggests a rise of 16.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved down 8.3% to 44 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates 7.3% growth from 41 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Beyond Meat BYND currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 earnings. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $103.9 million, which suggests 2% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of 73 cents per share. However, the loss estimate for BYND has widened significantly from a loss of 34 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



