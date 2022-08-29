Factors to Decide the Fate of J.Jill (JILL) in Q2 Earnings

J.Jill, Inc. JILL is expected to register year-over-year top and bottom-line improvements when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $162.4 million, indicating growth of 2% from the prior-year reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.05 per share, suggesting an increase of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 175.7%. Its bottom line surpassed estimates by 289%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

J.Jill, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.Jill, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

J.Jill has been gaining from solid customer demand and improved store traffic. The company has been focused on better inventory management and product assortment improvement, as consumers are shifting toward a premium casual lifestyle.



Strength in woven tops and dresses are anticipated to have acted as key growth drivers on the back of higher AUR growth and a compelling product mix.



It also remains on track with optimizing its online experience led by enhanced brand, social and digital performance marketing efforts. The company latest launch of a fabric guide online to illustrate the quality and features of fabrics. Such endeavors are likely to aid the top line in the quarter under review.



However, ongoing inflationary pressure and incremental freight charges remain concerning. Also, increased investments in marketing and higher management incentive are expected to have acted as deterrents.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.Jill this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



J.Jill has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Casey’s General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consensus mark for CASY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, which suggests a rise of 44.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey’s earnings has moved up 14.1% to $3.32 per share in the past seven days. The consensus estimate indicates 4.1% growth from $3.19 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Dave & Buster’s Entertainment PLAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave & Buster’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $432.3 million, which suggests growth of 14.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, the consensus mark for PLAY’s quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past seven days to $1.01 per share. The consensus estimate suggests a 5.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



CarMax KMX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. CarMax’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for KMX’s revenues is pegged at $8.8 billion, indicating an increase of 9.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.47 suggests a decline of 14.5% from $1.72 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



J.Jill, Inc. (JILL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.