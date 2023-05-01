Factors to Consider Ahead of Nu Skin's (NUS) Q1 Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $477.1 million, suggesting a decline of 21.1% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 33 cents per share. This indicates a drop of 56.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



This beauty and wellness product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.4%, on average. NUS delivered a negative earnings surprise of 67.9% in the last reported quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Things To Consider

Nu Skin has been battling macro headwinds like prolonged COVID-related disruptions, unfavorable currency rates and global inflation. In its lastearnings call management highlighted that though curbs are being relaxed and things are opening up in China, the first half of the year will likely remain tough.



For the first quarter of 2023, Nu Skin expects revenues between $450 million and $490 million, including an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 5-6%. The current revenue projection suggests a 19-26% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. The company expects adjusted earnings of 25-35 cents a share for the to-be-reported quarter, suggesting a decline from 76 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



NUS is on track with its Nu Vision 2025 strategy to become the world’s leading integrated beauty and wellness company, driven by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company is also executing cost-control measures to boost its profit scope.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +4.08%.

Other Stocks with Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top- and bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consensus mark for SYY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $18.7 billion, which suggests a jump of 10.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sysco’s bottom line has remained unchanged at 92 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates a 29.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at around $849 million, suggesting a decline of 25.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days to 39 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of a loss of 15 cents. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank of 2. CLX is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.83 billion, indicating a rise of 0.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Clorox’s bottom line is pegged at $1.20 per share, suggesting a decline of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CLX has delivered an earnings beat of 27.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



