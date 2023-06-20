Factors That Underscore Shake Shack's (SHAK) Solid Prospects

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK is riding high on robust same-Shack sales, expansion efforts, menu innovation and digitalization. The stock has surged 81.1% compared with the industry’s gain of 31.3%.



Per our model, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s 2023 revenues and earnings are likely to witness growth of 21% and 138.8% year over year, respectively.



Let’s check out the factors that make SHAK an attractive pick.

Robust Same-Shack Sales

The company is benefiting from robust same-Shack sales growth. During the first, second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021, same-Shack sales rose 5.7%, 52.7%, 48.1% and 20.8% year over year, respectively. It increased 10.3%, 10.1%, 6.3% and 10.3% in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2022, respectively.



During first-quarter fiscal 2023, same-Shack sales improved 10.3% year over year. Our model predicts the metric to increase 5.4% year over year in 2023.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expansion Efforts

Shake Shack is committed to effectively strategizing its expansion plans. During fiscal 2022, it opened 36 new domestic company-operated Shacks and 33 new licensed Shacks. The licensed Shacks included locations in Asia (20), the Middle East region (three), Mexico (two) and the United States (eight).



During fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, SHAK opened 22 restaurants. Since December, it has opened 12 company-operated drive-thrus. Management emphasized consideration of new countries, territories and formats to drive growth over the long term. In fiscal 2023, it is planning to open at least 10-15 drive-thrus and 70-75 units of system-wide Shacks.

Robust Digitalization

Shake Shack has been investing in digital transformation which is crucial to its growth. Digital sales continue to impress investors. During first-quarter fiscal 2023, digital sales accounted for 36% of Shack sales.



The company has been making more investments in digitization in an effort to sustain its digital guest enhancement strategies in the near term. It is also focusing on menu innovation to drive growth.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY, each presenting sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Yum China has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 301.6%, on average. The stock has gained 42.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUMC’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 19.7% and 89.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Chipotle has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. The stock has surged 61.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests improvements of 14.1% and 33.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Chuy's Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average. The stock has soared 109.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests rises of 9.9% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

