Factors That Are Likely to Influence PVH This Earnings Season

PVH Corporation PVH is expected to register year-over-year top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 31. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating growth of 0.3% from the prior-year reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.93 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 45.1%. Its bottom-line surpassed estimates by 23.4%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

PVH Corp. has been gaining from the continued momentum in its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, along with pricing actions and strong consumer engagement. The company's Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands are anticipated to have performed well in the quarter under review, driven by robust consumer demand.



Also, the continued momentum in PVH Corp's international unit is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal first quarter. Management has been on track with its PVH+ Plan, which is likely to result in substantial cost efficiencies and better productivity. Per PVH, the business momentum is expected to remain positive throughout 2023. These factors are likely to get reflected in the company’s top and bottom-line performance in the fiscal first quarter.



For first-quarter fiscal 2023, management expects revenues to remain flat year over year (up 3% on a cc basis). The bottom line is likely to be $1.90. It reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. This includes unfavorable currency impacts of 10 cents.



However, PVH Corp. has been reeling under uncertainties related to macroeconomic challenges, sustained challenges related to COVID-19 pandemic and global inflationary pressure. Additionally, the company has been witnessing the impacts of the Ukraine war, such as Russia store closures, the cessation of wholesale shipments to Russia and Belarus, and a reduction in wholesale shipments to Ukraine. Higher costs and increased promotions are also likely to have dented the fiscal first-quarter performance.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PVH Corp. this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PVH Corp. has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Macy's M currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.81% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 46 cents suggests a decline of 57.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Macy’s top line is anticipated to move down year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicating a decrease of 4.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The consensus mark for LULU’s quarterly earnings has moved up 2.1% in the past 30 days to $1.97 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 33.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion, which suggests an increase of 19.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Carnival Corp. CCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consensus mark for CCL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, which suggests a rise of 100% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s loss has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 34 cents per share. The consensus loss estimate indicates a decline from a loss of $1.64 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

