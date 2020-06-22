Factors Shaping McCormick's (MKC) Fate Ahead of Q2 Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 24. This provider of spices, seasonings and flavors delivered a positive earnings surprise of 4.9% in the last reported quarter. Further, it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter has gone up 2.7% to $1.14 per share over the past 30 days. However, this suggests a dip of 1.7% from the figure recorded in the year-ago period. Further, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $1,337 million, indicating a drop of 0.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

McCormick Company, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





McCormick Company, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McCormick Company, Incorporated Quote

Key Factors to Note



In its first-quarter earnings release, management said that it expects coronavirus-led increased at-home consumption and pantry loading to lead to elevated consumer demand in the Consumer Business segment. For the Flavor Solutions segment, the company notified that it expects high customer demand from packaged food players, though it anticipates lower demand from restaurants and other foodservice customers.



Further, the company has been paying premium pay incentives to its onsite U.S. workers who are required to keep the food supply operations flowing. This entails high costs. Apart from this, McCormick remains exposed to volatile currency movements.



Nonetheless, the company has been benefiting from its strong brand portfolio, courtesy of innovation and buyout gains. McCormick’s acquisition of the food division of RB Foods (concluded in August 2017) is noteworthy in this regard. The company also continues to improve brand performance through well-chalked marketing strategies, including digital marketing. Further, McCormick’s focus on saving costs and enhancing productivity through its Comprehensive Continuous Improvement program bodes well.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for McCormick this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



McCormick currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.57%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations



Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Helen of Troy HELE has an Earnings ESP of +11.48% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Kimberly-Clark KMB has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.



General Mills GIS has an Earnings ESP of +2.10% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.