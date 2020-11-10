Factors Shaping Celsius Holdings (CELH) Q3 Earnings Outcome

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 12, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $32.9 million, indicating an improvement of 61.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



However, the bottom line of this maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS, is expected to decline year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has been stable at 1 cent over the past 30 days. The figure suggests decline from 3 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



In the last reported quarter, this Boca Raton, FL-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin.

Shares of the company have increased 21.5% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1%.

Factors to Note

Celsius Holdings third-quarter results are likely to have benefited from sturdy consumer demand for 'better-for-you' functional beverages, significant expansion of direct store delivery (DSD) distribution network and launch of newest flavor — Peach Vibe. In Europe, the company continues to capture incremental benefits and synergies from the integration of Func Food Group. The acquisition of this Nordic wellness company has paved the way for the company to tap opportunities in the burgeoning Sports Nutrition and Energy Drink market of Europe.



On its last earnings call management highlighted that the company has secured additional distribution partners with Anheuser-Busch InBev, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper and MillerCoors independent network partners, which further expanded the availability of products to new regions. It further stated that the company has plans for several additional partners in the second half of 2020. Management also notified on its call that sales orders through July in the United States have been increasing at growth rate of more than 50% compared with the prior-year period.



While aforementioned factors raise optimism about the outcome of the results, we cannot ignore any deleverage in sales and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses. In the last reported quarter, both these expenses increased year over year primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of the operating results of Func Food following its acquisition in October 2019.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Celsius Holdings this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Celsius Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN has an Earnings ESP of +9.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.



General Mills GIS has an Earnings ESP of +3.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

