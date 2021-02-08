Factors Setting the Tone for YETI Holdings' (YETI) Q4 Earnings

YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 11, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 64.9%. Moreover, the company has beat estimates each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 71.8%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 63 cents per share, indicating growth of 31.3% from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $347.7 million, suggesting an improvement of 16.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

YETI Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

YETI Holdings’ fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely reflect solid e-commerce business performance. Also, initiatives like product innovation, and robust demand for outdoor recreation and leisure lifestyle products might have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Moreover, increase in online shopping owing to the pandemic is likely to have benefited the company. Moreover, the fourth-quarter top line is likely to reflect solid performances of direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel, wholesale channel, drinkware and coolers & equipment. This along with cost-management efforts and adaptation of a balanced omnichannel strategy across its portfolios are likely to have favored the performance in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues at direct-to-consumer channel, wholesale channel, drinkware and coolers & equipment segments is pegged at $183 million, $163 million, $224 million and $121 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 22.8%, 9.6%, 16.7% and 18.3%, respectively.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for YETI Holdings this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.



Earnings ESP: YETI Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +6.91%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: YETI Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.

MGM Resorts International MGM has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.54%.



Mattel, Inc. MAT has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.29%.



Guess’, Inc. GES has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.91%.

