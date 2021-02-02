Factors Setting the Tone for Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Q4 Earnings

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 112.1%. The company missed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 136.9%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $2.22 per share. Notably, the company had reported a loss of 62 cents in the prior-year quarter. Over the past seven days, estimates for fourth-quarter have remained stable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $751.1 million, indicating a decline of 54.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Wynn Resorts fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its operations. Dismal visitation due to the pandemic and limited numbers of tables might have weighed on the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. Dismal performance at Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas operations and Encore Boston Harbor is likely to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Moreover, cash burn on account of the coronavirus might have affected the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



However, the company is likely to have benefited from robust demand for sports betting. Wynn Resorts has been strengthening its position in the online sports betting category with current availability in New Jersey and Colorado, and secured market access in Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Massachusetts. With increase in demand for iGaming industry, the company has been making every effort to expand presence across more than a dozen other large jurisdictions.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of -12.76% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



MGM Resorts International MGM has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.54%.



Mattel, Inc. MAT has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.29%.



Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +17.24%.

