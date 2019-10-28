Factors Setting the Tone for Wingstop's (WING) Q3 Earnings

Wingstop Inc. WING is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 30, after the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

How are Estimates Faring?

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been stable at 17 cents over the past 30 days. However, this indicates a decrease of 19.1% from 21 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $49.52 million, suggesting a 29.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $38.25 million.

Factors at Play

Wingstop’s top line in the third quarter is likely to have benefited from various sales boosting strategies including robust delivery program, efficient marketing and promotions, along with increased focus on franchising. Moreover, higher royalty revenues and franchise fees, as well as increase in advertising fees and related income are likely to get reflected in the company’s third-quarter results.

Moreover, its partnership with DoorDash is likely to have driven digital sales in the quarter. However, increase in costs and higher net interest expenses are likely to have weighed on earnings.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wingstop this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of +5.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.

