Factors Setting the Tone for WestRock's (WRK) Q4 Earnings

WestRock Company WRK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results (ended on Sep 30, 2022) on Nov 10, before the opening bell.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.48 billion, suggesting growth of 7.7% from the year-ago quarter. The same for earnings per share is pegged at $1.40, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 13.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has moved down 1% in the past 30 days.

Q3 Performance

In the last reported quarter, WestRock delivered year-over-year improvement in both adjusted earnings per share and revenues. While revenues came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings beat the same. WRK’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 7.4%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

WestRock has been witnessing solid demand for its products and solutions in key end markets for the past few quarters. It has been focused on partnering with customers to fulfill their growing demand for sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions. E-commerce demand remains strong across all channels, primarily during the pandemic. These factors are likely to have driven fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

Solid demand for corrugated packaging, containerboard, food and beverage consumer packaging and industrial packaging might have contributed to growth. However, demand might have been impacted in some of its markets owing to weak customer spending.



Labor shortages and supply-chain issues have been disrupting production and impacting shipments to customers. Higher Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) costs as well as elevated energy, freight and chemicals costs as well as planned maintenance downtime are likely to hurt margins in the fiscal fourth quarter.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2022, WestRock implemented a series of additional paperboard price increases in the range of $50 to $100 per ton, which are expected to have offset some of these headwinds.



WestRock acquired KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp in 2019, with the integration on track. The buyout helped the company cement its presence in the Western United States. The company continues to boost its North American corrugated packaging business margins.

These moves are likely to have contributed to its performance in the quarter under review. Productivity, price increase actions, performance-improvement programs across its manufacturing footprint and cost savings may have favored the company’s fiscal third-quarter performance.



Also, the company shut down operations at its containerboard and pulp mill located in Panama City, FL, in the quarter to be reported. WRK is expected to have recorded expenses associated with the closure, which may have impacted margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for WestRock this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for WestRock is -0.24%.



Zacks Rank: WestRock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Share Price Performance



WestRock’s shares have lost 14.8% over the past three months, compared with the industry’s decline of 6.5%.

