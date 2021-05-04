Factors Setting the Tone for Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Q4 Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 6. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.5%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 64 cents per share, suggesting growth from 11 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $530.8 million, indicating an improvement of 24.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

Vista Outdoor’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect increased demand in commercial ammunitions, cycling, outdoor cooking categories and firearms. The company has been benefiting from increase in outdoor activity and shooting sports participations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shooting Sports revenues is pegged at $380 million, which indicates growth of 28.8% from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Outdoor Products revenues stands at $148 million, suggesting an improvement of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, increased emphasis on product innovation and digital marketing as well as e-commerce might have favored the fourth-quarter performance. Also, the company’s adoption of D-to-C e-commerce channel is likely to have boosted margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Vista Outdoor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings surprise.



Earnings ESP: Vista Outdoor has an Earnings ESP of +6.49%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.



Fox Corporation FOXA has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +13.40%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +17.47%.



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +25.75%.

