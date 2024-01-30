Factors Setting the Tone for Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Q3 Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 31. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 84 cents, suggesting a decline of 35.4% from $1.30 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $687.9 million, indicating a decline of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

The quarterly performance of Vista Outdoor is anticipated to have been negatively impacted by reduced shipments in various categories within the Sporting Products segment. Lower volume can be attributed to cautious approach of channel partners in purchasing, caused by concerns about inventory levels and short-term consumer pressures in the Outdoor Products businesses. Higher costs are likely to have hurt the company’s bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Outdoor Products and Sporting Products revenues is pegged at $325 million and $369 million, indicating a decline of 7.9% and 8.2%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vista Outdoor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Vista Outdoor has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vista Outdoor has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +14.99% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of MGM Resorts have increased 9.5% in the past year. MGM’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 292.7%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of Boyd Gaming have gained 6.8% in the past year. BYD’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 6.9%.

Hasbro, Inc. HAS has an Earnings ESP of +5.05% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of Hasbro have declined 13.5% in the past three months. HAS’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the negative surprise being 22.4%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.