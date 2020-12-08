Factors Setting the Tone for Vail Resorts' (MTN) Q1 Earnings

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 10, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $3.59 per share. In the year-ago period, the company incurred a loss of $2.23 per share. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark stands at $139.6 million, suggesting a decline of 47.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

The negative travel environment and dismal visitation to the company’s resort properties due to the coronavirus pandemic might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for resort revenues is pegged at $127 million, indicating a decline of 51.9% year over year. Moreover, dismal unit sales from Sep 29 through December are likely to have weighed on the fiscal first-quarter performance.



Moreover, higher costs and weather-related woes may have dented profitability. It is worth mentioning that Vail Resorts’ business is highly dependent on weather conditions. Particularly, the ski business is directly dependent on the extent and timing of snowfall. Unfavorable weather conditions are likely to have affected skiers’ visits. This, in turn, may have hurt the company’s revenues and profits. However, reopening of resorts might have boosted the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vail Resorts, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vail Resorts, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Vail Resorts has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +5.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMC Networks Inc. AMCX has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +22.5%.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON has a Zacks #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.45%.

