Factors Setting the Tone for Square's (SQ) Earnings in Q1

Square, Inc. SQ is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.37 billion, suggesting growth of 143.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line stands at earnings of 16 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing fourquarters and missed the same once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 105.9%, on average.

Square, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Square, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Square, Inc. Quote

Strengthening Seller Base

Square’s comprehensive commerce ecosystem, which helps it in attracting sellers and retaining the existing ones, is likely to have strengthened the seller base in the quarter under review.



Moreover, integrations among the company’s product lines, which deliver enhanced user experience, are likely to have driven seller base growth in the first quarter.



Additionally, Square’s strengthening omni-channel offerings, which aid it in serving diverse seller verticals, are expected to have aided momentum across sellers in the to-be-reported quarter.



All the factors are expected to have accelerated the company’s gross payment volume (GPV) and, consequently, the top line in the quarter under discussion.

Upswing in GPV

GPV, which is the key growth metric for Square, is likely to have benefited from strengthening relationships with sellers in the first quarter.



Apart from seller base strength, Square’s robust product portfolio, strengthening mobile initiatives and growing proliferation of card-not-present transactions are expected to have driven growth in its GPV in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company defines larger sellers as those who make more than $125,000 of annualized GPV and midmarket sellers as those who make more than $500,000 of annualized revenues.



In fourth-quarter 2020, GPV was$32.02 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter. The trend is expected to have continued in the first quarter of 2021.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPV for the first quarter is currently projected at $29.5 billion, suggesting growth of 14.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Risks to Consider

However, uncertainties related to the pandemic are expected tohave affected the first-quarter performance of the company.



Further, higher investments and increasing product development expenses are anticipated to have affected Square’s profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, the impacts of intensifying competition and foreign exchange fluctuations are anticipated to get reflected in the first-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Square this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Square has an Earnings ESP of -4.98% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this earnings season.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has an Earnings ESP of +5.22% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.



CDW Corporation CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2 currently.



Synaptics Incorporated SYNA has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



CDW Corporation (CDW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.