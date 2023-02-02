Factors Setting the Tone for Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q4 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, 2023. In the previous quarter, RCL delivered an earnings surprise of 13%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Caribbean’s fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.37 per share. In the prior-year quarter, RCL reported a loss per share of $4.78.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2,605 million. The projection suggests an increase of 165.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Royal Caribbean’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from is likely to benefit from improving booking volumes, digital initiatives and fleet-expansion efforts. During the previous quarter’searnings call RCL reported accelerating demand for sailings in 2023. It stated that booking volumes for 2023 doubled during the third quarter compared with the second quarter of 2022. The company noted better than expected load factors, owing to a rise in close-in bookings. Also, it reported early consumer engagement, with about 60% purchasing onboard experiences before the sailings.



Given that the majority of its destinations and markets (outside China) resumed operations, the momentum is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter. Emphasis on new innovative ships and enhanced onboard experiences are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company anticipates total revenues to be nearly $2.6 billion.



However, supply-chain constraints, elevated expenses (including fuel and food), uncertainty revolving around pandemic-induced cancellations and changing protocols might have affected RCL’s performance in the fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects depreciation and amortization expenses in the range of $355-$365 million. Net interest expenses for the fourth quarter are expected to be $355-365 million. The company expects adjusted loss per share in the fourth quarter to be in the range of $1.30-$1.50.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Royal Caribbean this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Royal Caribbean has an Earnings ESP of +0.97%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Royal Caribbean has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR has an Earnings ESP of +17.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Red Rock Resorts have gained 3.6% in the past year. RRR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 66.7%.



Roku, Inc. ROKU has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Roku have declined 61.8% in the past year. ROKU’s earnings surpassed the estimates twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 50.6%.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Planet Fitness have declined 5.2% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.