Factors Setting the Tone for Quanta Services' (PWR) Q3 Earnings

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%, but revenues beat the same by 7.5%. On a year-over-year basis, total revenues increased 19.3% and EPS grew 6.5%.



Encouragingly, earnings topped analysts’ expectations in 16 of the trailing 17 quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EPS has declined to $2.14 from $2.15 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 20.9% increase from the year-ago EPS of $1.77. The consensus mark for revenues is $5.26 billion, suggesting a 17.9% year-over-year rise.

Factors to Note

Quanta Services is expected to have experienced a positive impact in the upcoming quarter through the implementation and utilization of technological solutions that cover a wide range of initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions. These initiatives encompass carbon management, mitigation, and compliance consulting, as well as the development of essential infrastructure to support the delivery of clean, carbon-free energy solutions. The company has been capitalizing on the megatrends to lead the energy transition and enable technological development. Initiatives such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure are gaining momentum. These factors are likely to have helped the company to boost its profit level to some extent.



Segment-wise, the Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment (which accounted for 52.4% of total revenues in 2022) is likely to have benefited from broad-based business strength, driven by ongoing grid modernization, system hardening, renewable energy interconnections and solid execution. Also, contributions from larger transmission projects underway in Canada and revenues from the acquired businesses are likely to have supported bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



From a seasonality perspective, PWR expects segment revenues to grow sequentially in the quarter. It also expects the operating margin to be in double digits in the quarter.



For the Electric Power segment, our model predicts segment revenues to grow 12.1% year over year to $2,557.8 million from a year ago. Operating margin is expected to be 11.4% in the quarter, down from 11.2% a year ago.



The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (which accounted for 25.5% of total revenues in 2022) has been benefiting from higher demand for gas utility and pipeline integrity services and pent-up demand for the services that were deferred due to the effects of COVID-19 on the downstream market. From a seasonality perspective, PWR anticipates third-quarter segment revenues to be in-line with the prior quarter. Third-quarter margins are expected to decline sequentially.



For the Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment, our model predicts revenues to grow 3.8% year over year to $1,243.7 million from a year ago. Operating margin is expected to be 7.3% in the quarter, down from 8.5% a year ago.



Meanwhile, the Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment (22.1%), which consists of services and solutions for infrastructure supporting the delivery of renewable energy, including renewable generation, electric transmission, substations and battery storage, with Blattner's operations representing the majority of those solutions. This addition is expected to have contributed to the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



From a seasonality perspective, the company expects segment revenues in the quarter to grow sequentially. The company also expects segment margins for the quarter to be in double digits.



For the Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment, our model predicts revenues to grow 43.1% year over year to $1,400.2 million from a year ago. Operating margin is expected to be 10.1% in the quarter, up from 9.1% a year ago.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Quanta Services this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Quanta Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

