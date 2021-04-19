Factors Setting the Tone for Pool Corp (POOL) Q1 Earnings

Pool Corporation POOL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 22, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered earnings surprise of 88.3%. Further, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.4%, on average.

How Are Estimates Faring?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.20, which indicates growth of 69% from 71 cents registered in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $821.1 million that suggests increase of 21.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors at Play

Pool Corp’s first-quarter top line is likely to have been driven by solid backlogs, new pool construction activities, capacity-creation initiatives, elevated demand for pool supplies and maintenance products. Notably, the company is likely to have benefitted from COVID trends stemming from work-from-home, school-from-home, lack of vacation travel and the de-urbanization trends. Also, contributions from its acquired Master Tile, Northeastern Swimming Pool Distributors, Jet Line Products and TWC Distributors businesses are likely to have boosted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, new hirings coupled with a rise in labor and delivery costs are likely to have flared up expenses in the first quarter. This along with the pandemic-induced supply and carrier constraints is likely to have hurt performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pool Corp this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Pool Corp has an Earnings ESP of +0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

