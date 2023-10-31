Factors Setting the Tone for Peloton's (PTON) Q1 Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2, 2023, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same.



Markedly, its earnings missed the consensus mark in all of the last four quarters, with the negative average surprise being 38.5%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 38 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 70 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $592.1 million, suggesting a decline of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors at Play

Peloton’s first-quarter top line is expected to have declined year over year due to a seasonal slowdown in hardware sales, reduced consumer spending and higher Connected Fitness subscription churn. However, its growth initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to offset the adverse effects of the headwinds partially. Also, focus on global expansion bodes well.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for Connected Fitness Products revenues is pegged at $172 million, down 15.7% year over year. Revenues from subscriptions are expected to decline 4.6% year over year to $393 million.



Meanwhile, the company's bottom line is likely to have been affected by inflationary pressure and increased sales and marketing costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peloton this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Peloton has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

