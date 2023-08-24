Factors Setting the Tone for Malibu Boats' (MBUU) Q4 Earnings

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 29, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and 8.7%, respectively. Furthermore, the top line increased 9% but the bottom line inched down 0.8% year over year.



Malibu Boats’ earnings topped the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has remained unchanged at $2.33 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 4.1% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported value.

For net sales, the consensus mark is pegged at $328.1 million, suggesting a decline of 7.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Consider

Malibu Boats’ net sales of fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 are likely to have been impacted by the weak performance of the Malibu segment, which is expected to have been due to lower unit volumes and increased dealer flooring program costs. Also, revenue growth from Cobalt and Saltwater Fishing segments are expected to decline. This decline can be attributed to reduced demand as the prime selling season is coming down with inventory becoming more normalized. Moreover, given the risky microenvironment, the consumers are also cautious toward discretionary spending.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the consensus estimate for Malibu and Cobal segments net sales is pegged at $147 million and $72 million, down 16.9% and 9.9%, respectively, year over year.



Meanwhile, the company’s margins are likely to have been affected by increased operating expenses, given the ongoing inflationary environment. The increase is most likely to have been driven by increased selling and marketing as well as general and administrative expenses.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Malibu Boats this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: MBUU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV and Strategic Education, Inc. STRA.



Royal Caribbean presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. The stock has gained 132.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 54.5% and 180.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LYV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. The stock has declined 11.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21% and 57.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Strategic Education currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. STRA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 11.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 4.9% and 27.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

