Factors Setting the Tone For Live Nation's (LYV) Q4 Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 272.7%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 55 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.04 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.93 billion, compared with $237.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Live Nation Entertainment’s fourth-quarter results are likely to have benefited from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. Through October 2021, the company’s confirmed show count across amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums are up double-digits, relative to the point in 2019 to 2020 shows. Through mid-October 2021, the company had already sold 22 million tickets for its shows in 2022.



Robust demand for digital ticketing might have favored the to-be-reported quarter's performance. Ticketmaster has added new clients, which has been benefiting the company. Ticketmaster has been gaining from increased Live Nation concert ticket sales and additional sales from new clients.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter concerts revenues stands at $1,371 million, compared with $178 million in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues from Ticketing, and Sponsorship and Advertising are pegged at $436 million and $105 million, up from the prior-year quarter figures of $10.9 million and $47.1 million, respectively.



Live Nation Entertainment continues to focus on cost saving efforts amid the pandemic. The company has been reducing discretionary spending and implementing several cost saving efforts. It has limited all nonessential capital outlays.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Live Nation Entertainment this time around. Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

