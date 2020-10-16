Factors Setting the Tone for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.8%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 44 cents. Notably, the company reported earnings of 75 cents in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimates for revenues stands at $867.4 million, indicating a decline of 73.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

The company’s third-quarter performance is likely to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Dismal performance at Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, Parisian Macao, Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Marina Bay Sands might have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



For Sand Cotai Central operations, the consensus mark for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $83 million, suggesting a decline 83% from the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, net revenues at Parisian Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Venetian Macao are pegged at $67 million, $32.3 million and $163 million, indicating a decline of 82.4%, 84.8% and 80.8%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, slowdown in China and dismal performance of high-end VIP segment owing to flagging China property price may have impacted the third-quarter performance.



For Las Vegas operations, the consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues stands at $138 million, indicating a slump of 66% from the year-earlier figure. Moreover, the company’s Marine Bay Sands segment is likely to witness revenues decline. For this segment, the consensus mark is pegged at $220 million, suggesting a decline of 72.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -47.73%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Picks

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +28.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +4.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN has an Earnings ESP of +20.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



MGM Resorts International (MGM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN): Free Stock Analysis Report



PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.