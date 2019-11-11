Factors Setting the Tone for Home Depot (HD) in Q3 Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Nov 19, before the opening bell.



In second-quarter fiscal 2019, it delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.3%. Moreover, its bottom line beat estimates by 5.8%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $2.52, suggesting 0.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Notably, the consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. For revenues, the consensus mark stands at $27.5 billion, which indicates growth of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note



Home Depot has a robust earnings record, backed by ongoing strategies — including the integrated retail strategy — and solid execution. Its efforts to connect offline and online channels as well as investments in front-end stores to optimize labor and merchandise space productivity have led to improved customer satisfaction scores and conversion rates in stores. We expect the trend to get reflected in the top line and comparable store sales (comps) in third-quarter fiscal 2019.



Additionally, the company’s efforts to enhance the website and other applications along with investments in automated lockers are likely to have worked in its favor. Moreover, strength in the Pro business has been a key growth driver for Home Depot. The Pro segment has been benefiting from efforts to enhance service capabilities for the Pro customers. Home Depot has been making investments to bring a more personalized experience for Pro customers through its new B2B website.



Nonetheless, a significant decline in lumber prices over the past year has been concerning the company. On the last reported quarter’s conference call, management had stated that lumber price deflation will remain a drag on the top line in the quarters ahead. Further, it feared that the potential impacts of the recently enacted tariffs on U.S. consumers will hurt its sales performance.



Further, an increase in supply-chain costs, mainly resulting from startup costs related to the company’s “One Home Depot” supply-chain initiative, is likely to have hurt the gross margin.



Zacks Model



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Home Depot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Although Home Depot carries a Zacks Rank #2, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.



