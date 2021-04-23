Factors Setting the Tone for Hasbro's (HAS) Q1 Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 64 cents per share, which indicates growth of 12.3% from 57 cents registered in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1,179 million that suggests increase of 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Hasbro’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from Wizards of the Coast table-top gaming, digital gaming and entertainment offerings. This along with new product launches is likely to have driven the first-quarter top line. The company has a vast gaming portfolio and it has been refining gaming experiences across a multitude of platforms including face-to-face gaming, off-the-board gaming and digital gaming experiences in mobile. This along with expansion of online offerings is likely to have boosted revenues in the first quarter.



During the quarter, the company’s Entertainment and Licensing segment is likely to have benefitted from opportunities arising from viewership and merchandise. Notably, new theatrical launches and streaming content add-ons coupled with the development of Hasbro IP is likely to have boosted revenues in the to-be reported quarter. For the first-quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eone revenues is pegged at $402 million, indicating growth of 17.5% year over year.



Moreover, the company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect robust performance of Franchise Brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise Brands is pegged at $406 million, indicating growth of 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.



However reduced customer ordering, supply chain delays and other pandemic related disruptions are likely to have weighed on the first quarter performance. This along with product development expenses (associated with the company's Wizards of the Coast business) as well as rise in freight costs (on account of greater domestic shipments and increased direct-to-customer shipments) is likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around as a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.



Earnings ESP: Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +0.06%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +7.42%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +17.47%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.32%.

