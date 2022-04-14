Factors Setting the Tone for Hasbro's (HAS) Q1 Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 36%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, indicating a decline of 32% from $1 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1,143 million, suggesting an increase of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Hasbro’s first-quarter top line is likely to have benefited from the expansion of Tabletop gaming, digital gaming offerings (backed by Magic: The Gathering Arena's launch and Wizards brands) and multigenerational fan engagement initiatives. Emphasis on the creation of omni-media play and entertainment coupled with digital and direct-to-consumer business investments is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the first quarter.



During the quarter, the company’s Entertainment segment is likely to have benefitted from opportunities arising from viewership and merchandise. New theatrical launches and streaming content add-ons are likely to have boosted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entertainment revenues is pegged at $209 million, indicating growth of 7.6% year over year. The company’s first-quarter numbers are likely to reflect robust performance of Franchise Brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise Brands is pegged at $528 million, indicating growth of 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.



However, reduced customer orders, supply chain delays and other pandemic-related disruptions are likely to have weighed on the first quarter performance. This along with product development expenses as well as a rise in freight costs is likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +0.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



