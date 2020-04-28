Factors Setting the Tone for Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q1 Earnings

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 30. The company’s earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter. Notably, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, which suggests a decrease of 48.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has remained stable in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1,393 million, indicating a decline of 12.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note



Hanesbrands has been benefiting from its organic sales trend, courtesy of increased International unit sales, continued strength in the Champion brand and a solid consumer-directed business. Talking of the Champions brand, it has been performing strongly for a while and driving the company’s growth on a global scale. Further, the company has been gaining from a solid online business.



However, Hanesbrands has been battling soft sales at its Innerwear segment for quite some time now. The consensus mark for first-quarter Innerwear segment sales is pegged at $429 million compared with $476 million reported in the year-ago period. Apart from this, Hanesbrands remains exposed to the risks of adverse currency movements.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hanesbrands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hanesbrands carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +33.33%.



