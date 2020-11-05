Factors Setting the Tone for DouYu's (DOYU) Q3 Earnings

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.4%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.2%, on average.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents, suggesting a decline of 25% year over year. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been revised downward by 76.9%. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues stands at $367.4 million, suggesting growth of 40.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s third-quarter performance might have benefited from enhancement of eSport live streaming capability and expansion of content offering beyond live streaming. Moreover, increase in mobile monthly active users (MAU) might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Moreover, promotion of fresh game live streaming content, production of superior eSport-centric live streaming content and event are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



Further, the company might have witnessed robust advertising and other revenues growth. Average paying user count, which increased 15.4% in the second quarter, is likely to have sustained momentum in the third quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DouYu this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DouYu International has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this quarter.



Electronic Arts Inc. EA has an Earnings ESP of +400% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has an Earnings ESP of +5.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

