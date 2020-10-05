Factors Setting the Tone for Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 8, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.9%. Further, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.6%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.73, indicating an increase from $2.05 reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past seven days, earnings estimates have remained stable. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark stands at $944.5 million, hinting at an improvement of 15.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Factors at Play

The company’s results for the September quarter are likely to reflect robust domestic revenues. Domino’s solid digital ordering system and other sales initiatives are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. However, international sales in the period might reflect the impact of the ongoing crisis.



Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for domestic revenues from franchise advertising and supply chain is pegged at $105 million and $555 million each, implying an improvement of 18% and 14.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, domestic company-owned stores’ revenues are anticipated to witness a 17.9% rise to $112 million. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for international franchise royalties and fees is pegged at $54 million, suggesting a decline of 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



U.S. comps are likely to have benefited from growth in both ticket and orders. Meanwhile, Domino’s digital loyalty program, Piece of the Pie Rewards, has been contributing significantly to higher traffic. The extended ways to order a pizza thus kept Domino’s at the forefront of digital ordering and customer convenience. These efforts are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Domino's has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.17%, currently.

