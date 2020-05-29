Factors Setting the Tone for Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q3 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 2. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%.

How Are Estimates Faring?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at a loss of 67 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share. Notably, the company’s earnings estimates for the quarter to be reported have been stable over the past 30 days.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $607.3 million, suggesting a decline of 17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Cracker Barrel’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results are likely to reflect the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. To contain the spread of the virus, the company has been operating mostly through pickup and delivery services, with dine in facilities shut. Notably, decline in store traffic and high operating costs owing to the pandemic might have hurt third-quarter performance.

However, the company’s effort to increase off-premise sales also is likely to have provided a boost to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Additionally, Cracker Barrel has been focused on rejuvenating its menu, which is the backbone of its growth potential.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cracker Barrel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cracker Barrel has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Domino's Pizza, Inc.DPZ reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review came in at $3.07 per share, which outpaced the consensus mark of $2.29. The reported figure also improved 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quarterly revenues of $873.1 million beat the consensus mark of $867 million and improved 4.4% year over year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of 16 cents compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. However, the reported figure declined 72.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s total revenues of $1,754 million beat the consensus mark of $1,145 million in first-quarter 2020. However, the metric deteriorated 23.9% year over year.

BJs Restaurants Inc BJRI reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the consensus mark but the top line missed the same. Adjusted loss (excluding an impairment charge of 12 cents per share) of 10 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 38 cents. In the year-ago period, it had reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $254.6 million lagged the consensus estimate of $261.7 million by 2.7%. The top line also declined 12.4% year over year.

