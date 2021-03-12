Factors Setting the Tone For Coupa Software (COUP) Q4 Earnings

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 16.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects net loss of 13-11 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has been steady in the past 30 days at a loss of 11 cents per share. Notably, the company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 21 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.



Revenues are anticipated between $145 million and $146 million. The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $145.61 million, which suggests growth of 30.65% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

Efficient spend-control programs that provide enhanced reporting and analytics have been the primary reason behind Coupa Software’s expanding clientele. Solid momentum in Business Spend Management (BSM) offerings and an expanding customer base are expected to have benefited the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



Companies have been striving to optimize spending patterns to survive the macroeconomic weakness triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, which has significantly affected budgets. This is expected to have bolstered the adoption of Coupa Software’s BSM solutions in the quarter to be reported, especially across industries like life sciences and healthcare.



Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has triggered the demand for digital payment offerings. This might have contributed to momentum in solutions such as Coupa Pay, Accelerate, Invoice payments and Virtual Cards for Pos. This, in turn, may get reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter top line. Notably, the company has extended these solutions to partners like American Express AXP, Citibank, Transfermate, Stripe, PayPal PYPL, and BNP Paribas.



Notably, the company also extended collaboration with American Express to enable clients in the United States to use American Express virtual card payment option with Coupa Pay. This is expected to have bolstered its clientele.



Further, the coronavirus-induced demand for Coupa Advantage Express, Strategic Sourcing, Risk Assess and Source Together solutions might get reflected in the company’s Subscription service revenues in the quarter to be reported.



Coupa Software anticipates Subscription revenues between $124.5 million and $125.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Subscription revenues is currently pegged at $126 million, which suggests growth of 28% from the prior-year quarter.



An expanding clientele, which includes the likes of Casey's General Stores CASY, Immunovant, GIS International, GlobalLogic, to mention a few, is instilling investor optimism in the stock. Notably, the stock has soared 138.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 114.7%.







Additionally, the company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has been adding new capabilities to Coupa Supplier Insights and Coupa BSM solutions, which are anticipated to have bolstered adoption amid the coronavirus-induced supply-chain woes. This might have generated incremental revenues in the quarter under review. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Besides, the launch of Coupa CLM Advanced on synergies from the integration of the Coupa BSM platform with Exari's technology amid the ongoing digital transformation is expected to have strengthened the company’s position in the BSM market.



Nevertheless, COVID-19-led macroeconomic weaknesses led to reduced spend across small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). This may have limited growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Also, coronavirus-led lower spend on travel might have hampered the adoption of Coupa Travel Sabre, formerly known as Yapta, which in turn, is likely to have weighed on fiscal fourth-quarter revenues. Markedly, during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Coupa Software acquired Seattle-based Yapta, with an aim to strengthen Coupa BSM Platform’s Travel and Expense offering with travel price optimization capabilities and offer travel savings to businesses in real-time.



Notably, in the fiscal third-quarter earnings conference, management noted that the company anticipates no contribution from Coupa Travel Sabre in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021.



Nonetheless, during the quarter under review, Coupa Software announced the buyout of LLamasoft for $1.5 billion. LLamasoft is engaged in providing AI-based supply chain solutions and counts Boeing and Nestle among its clients. Notably, the revenue guidance for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 includes impact of the LLamasoft buyout.



Also, the company collaborated with Walmart to upgrade the latter’s source-to-pay operations. Coupa Sofware’s BSM solution will assist Walmart in achieving operational efficiency and boost cost savings efforts.



However, increasing spend on product development and acquisitions, amid stiff competition from SAP Ariba and Oracle’s Procurement Cloud offerings, in the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) space, might have kept margins under pressure in the fiscal fourth quarter.

