Factors Setting the Tone for Costco's (COST) Q3 Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on May 27, after the closing bell. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has increased by a penny over the past seven days to $2.28. The figure suggests growth of roughly 20.6% from the year-ago period.



Notably, this Issaquah, WA-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 11.6%.



Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $45,202 million, indicating an improvement of 21.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

Costco’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business have been contributing to its upbeat performance. In fact, the company’s strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers, who have been seeking both value and convenience amid the ongoing crisis.



Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this operator of membership warehouses in registering impressive comparable sales run. The company witnessed an increase of 33.5% in net sales during the four weeks ended May 2, 2021, while comparable sales during the same period rose 32.5%. This followed an increase of 17.6% in net sales and 16% in comparable sales in March 2021.



Notably, the company has been rapidly adopting the omni-channel mantra to provide a seamless shopping experience, whether online or in stores. We note that e-commerce comparable sales increased 20.5% in April 2021. This followed an increase of 57.7% in March 2021.



While aforementioned factors raise optimism about the outcome, margins still remain an area to watch. Analysts pointed that any deleverage in SG&A rate, higher labor and occupancy costs, and increased marketing and other store-related expenses might have weighed on margins. Further, the impact of incremental wages and sanitation costs due to the coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Costco Wholesale Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Costco Wholesale Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Costco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Costco has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.75%.

