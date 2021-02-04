Factors Setting the Tone for Corsair (CRSR) Q4 Earnings

Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, 2021. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 92.9%.



Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

Increased focus on creating innovative gaming and streaming gear such as gaming mouse, keyboards, headsets and performance controllers are likely to have driven Corsair’s performance in the fourth quarter. The company’s top line is likely to reflect robust performance of gamer and creator peripherals as well as the gaming components and the systems segments. The company is also benefiting from new product launches. In the last quarter, the company launched two new microphones under our Elgato brand, Wave 1 and Wave 3.



This along with rise in seasonal sales (such as “Black Friday,” “Cyber Monday” and “Singles Day” in China) are likely to get reflected in the fourth quarter top line. Also, expansion initiatives into new gear and services such as gaming PC peripherals, streaming accessories, pre-built as well as gaming PCs and laptops are encouraging. Notably, the company expects 2020 revenues in the range of $1,616-$1,631 million.



However, disruptions in supply chain due to the coronavirus pandemic and increased product development costs are likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

Zacks Model Shows likely Earnings Beat

Our proven model predicts that Corsair is likely to beat earnings estimates this quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen.

The company has an Earnings ESP of +14.29%. The Most Accurate Estimate is at 54 cents, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 47 cents.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.

MGM Resorts International MGM has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.54%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Mattel, Inc. MAT has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.29%.



Guess’, Inc. GES has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.91%.

