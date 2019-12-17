Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings

Carnival Corporation CCL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Dec 20. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 4%. Furthermore, it came up with average trailing four-quarter beat of 6.2%.



How Are Estimates Faring?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at 51 cents. Earnings estimates have been revised a penny upward over the past 30 days. This indicates a 27.1% decrease from 70 cents registered in the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected at $4,605 million, suggesting a 3.3% rise from the year-earlier reported figure.



Factors at Play



Carnival’s top line in the quarter is likely to have benefited from robust performances of the company’s Onboard and Other segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segmental revenues stands at $1,362 million, hinting at 16.4% growth from the prior-year reported figure. This upside is expected to have been driven by higher onboard spending by guests.



However, soft performance of Passenger Tickets business might have negatively impacted the company’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $3,188 million, implying a 1.5% dip from the year-ago reported figure.



Moreover, increase in net cruise costs might have been a persistent concern. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, net cruise costs (excluding fuel) per ALBD are expected to have risen 4-4.5% from the prior-year quarter in constant currency. Moreover, adverse currency translation along with macroeconomic issues in key operating regions is likely to have been a potent headwind.

Carnival Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Carnival Corporation price-eps-surprise | Carnival Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Carnival this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Carnival has an Earnings ESP of +5.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Other Stocks With Favorable Combination



Here are some other companies worth considering as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



CarMax KMX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



General Mills, Inc. GIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.



Hain Celestial HAIN presently has an Earnings ESP of +6.74% and is a #3 Ranked stock.



Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.