Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q2 Earnings

Carnival Corporation CCL is likely to witness year-over-year decline in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 21.4%'.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at a loss of $1.83 per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported earnings per share of 66 cents. Revenues are expected at $1.3 billion, suggesting a decline of 73.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Soft passenger tickets revenues amid the coronavirus outbreak is likely to have affected the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a decline of 63.9% from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, increased cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak might have impacted the performance in the quarter to be reported. The company has been compelled to suspend all its operations due to the pandemic. High costs may get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

Moreover, during first-quarter management stated that cumulative advanced bookings for the remainder of 2020 and first-half 2021 are meaningfully lower than the prior year on a comparable basis, reflecting the negative effect of COVID-19. Cancellations are impacting the booking trends. This, in turn, is likely to have impacted fiscal second-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Carnival this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Carnival has an Earnings ESP of -1.71% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

