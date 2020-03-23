Markets

Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q1 Earnings

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
Carnival Corporation CCL How Are Estimates Trending? Carnival Corporation Price and EPS Surprise Carnival Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Carnival Corporation price-eps-surprise | Carnival Corporation Quote

Factors at Play

Soft Passenger Tickets revenues amid the coronavirus outbreak might have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $3,163 million, implying a 1.1% dip from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, due to the coronavirus outbreak, increased cancellations are likely to  affect results. 

What the Zacks Model Unveils Earnings ESP Earnings ESP Filter the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks With Favorable Combination KMX GIS SNE Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>
Click to get this free report

Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular