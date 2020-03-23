Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q1 Earnings

Carnival Corporation price-eps-surprise | Carnival Corporation Quote

Factors at Play

Soft Passenger Tickets revenues amid the coronavirus outbreak might have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $3,163 million, implying a 1.1% dip from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, due to the coronavirus outbreak, increased cancellations are likely to affect results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.