Factors Setting the Tone for Camping World's (CWH) Q3 Earnings

Camping World Holdings Inc. CWH is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.06%.

Key Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating an improvement of 12.7% from $1.58 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Camping World Price and EPS Surprise

Camping World price-eps-surprise | Camping World Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1,853 million, suggesting growth of 10.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Camping World’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect improved demand on the back of its Good Sam product and service offerings such as roadside assistance, the Good Sam membership and extended service protection. Notably, focus on customer retention through transformational changes and technological investments is likely to have driven third-quarter revenues.



Moreover, emphasis on new platforms such as the Good Sam RV Valuator, Good Sam RV Rentals, Good Sam Campground reservation systems, and the Good Sam service marketplace is likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the third quarter.



Camping World is likely to have witnessed accelerated growth in Finance and insurance, New vehicle and Used vehicle revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles is pegged at $150 million, $943 million and $401 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 7.9%, 3.9% and 34.1%, respectively. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Products, service and other revenues is pegged at $328, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 18.8%.

However, high operating costs are likely to have marred the bottom line in the third quarter. This, along with supply constraints, is likely to have hurt the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

