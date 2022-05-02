Factors Setting the Tone for Camping World's (CWH) Q1 Earnings

Camping World Holdings Inc. CWH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.3%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, indicating a decline of 7.9% from $1.40 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1,623 million, suggesting growth of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Camping World’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from solid demand for new RV’s, acquisitions of new and used RV dealerships and new store openings. This along with a focus on Good Sam business and offerings like roadside assistance, credit card, warranties and insurance, is likely to have driven the first-quarter top line.



The company’s quarterly performance is likely to reflect robust Finance and insurance as well as Used vehicles revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Finance and insurance and Used vehicles are pegged at $142 million and $387 million, suggesting growth of 2.9% and 31.6% year over year, respectively.

However, a slowdown in volumes along with supply constraints is likely to have hurt the company’s performance in the first quarter. This along with inflationary pressures is likely to have marred margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP of +3.81%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.72% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Golden Entertainment have gained 40.4% in the past year. GDEN’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 204.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Callaway Golf Company ELY has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Callaway have declined 24.5% in the past year. ELY’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1,047.2%.



Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN has an Earnings ESP of +9.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Penn National have declined 19.4% in the past three months. PENN’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 6.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.