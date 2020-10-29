Factors Setting the Tone for Camping World (CWH) Q3 Earnings

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 184.2%.

Q3 Estimates

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share moved up to $1.03 from $1.01 in the past 30 days. This indicates an improvement of 635.7% from 14 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.52 billion, suggesting growth of 9.4% from $1.39 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect robust Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles are pegged at $134 million, $805 million and $278 million, suggesting growth of 17%, 18.5% and 12.6% year over year, respectively. However, the consensus estimate for revenues for Products, service and other are pegged at $278 million, indicating an improvement of 4.1% year over year.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, of +22.91%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Camping World currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Electronic Arts Inc. EA has an Earnings ESP of +211.11% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Clarus Corporation CLAR has an Earnings ESP of +23.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.