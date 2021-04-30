Factors Setting the Tone for Camping World (CWH) Q1 Earnings

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share moved up to 54 cents from 52 cents in the past seven days. In the prior year quarter, the company had reported loss per share of 3 cents.



The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.27 billion, suggesting growth of 23.8% from $1.03 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect robust Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles are pegged at $120 million, $670 million and $241 million, suggesting growth of 30.4%, 34.8% and 16.4% year over year, respectively. Moreover, the consensus estimate for revenues for Products, service and other are pegged at $195 million, indicating an improvement of 12.7% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, of +45.76%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that too have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +7.29%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +17.47%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.32%.

