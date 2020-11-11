Factors Setting the Tone for Beazer Homes' (BZH) Q4 Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 12, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at 58 cents, suggesting a decline of 37.6% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, earnings estimate for the quarter have remained stable in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues stands at $622 million, indicating a slump of 20.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect increase in net new orders. In September, the company reported preliminary operating results for the month of July and August. Preliminary net new orders increased 26% and 48% in July and August, respectively. This was driven by higher pace as sales per community per month increased to 4.4 from 3.0 in the prior year.

However, lower average selling price to address affordability concern might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Also, higher land, labor and material costs may get reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Beazer Homes this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Beazer Homes, which shares space with KB Home KBH, PulteGroup PHM and NVR, Inc. NVR in the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVR, Inc. (NVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.