Factors Setting the Tone for Autohome's (ATHM) Q2 Earnings

Autohome Inc. ATHM is slated to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 25.



The company projects second-quarter revenues between $313.5 million and $327.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $329.3 million, suggesting a decline of 2.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings improved 6.1% over the past 30 days to $1.04 per share. The figure is flat compared with the year-ago quarter.

Q1 at a Glance

Autohome had reported first-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 76 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Revenues of $218.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.



The company beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, matching the same once, the average surprise being 3.37%.

Factors to Note

Autohome’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect sluggishness in media services business owing to coronavirus crisis induced broader macroeconomic weakness in automobile market and sluggish spending on ad from small and medium sized businesses.



Nevertheless, strength in its diversified product portfolio, is likely to have contributed to the second-quarter performance. Solid uptake of online marketing services on the heels of shift to online channels, triggered by coronavirus crisis, remained a key catalyst.



Momentum in new data products, including data analysis and marketing services, aimed at enabling automakers and dealers boost efficiency and facilitate transactions is expected to get reflected in the second-quarter top line.



Autohome Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Autohome Inc. price-eps-surprise | Autohome Inc. Quote

Robust initiatives to expand lead generation business might have benefited the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Moreover, the traction witnessed by virtual auto shows and live stream programs, is expected to have bolstered traffic. The company’s partnership synergies and shift in preference to online marketplaces, is likely to have favored the second-quarter performance.



Notably, Autohome has been banking on product innovation and introduction of data products for used vehicles in a bid to maintain competitive position.



However, increasing expenses to enhance the effectiveness and outreach of online marketing programs, amid stiff competition from Bitauto Holdings BITA, is likely to have limited margin expansion in the second quarter.



Further, decline in OEM spending on online automobile advertising owing to weakness in automobile industry remains a risk and is likely to have weighed on the second-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Autohome this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Autohome has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks that Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Autodesk, Inc. ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL, currently a Zacks #3 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +10.45%.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.