Factors Setting the Tone for Ambarella's (AMBA) Q3 Earnings

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 23.

For the fiscal third quarter, the company estimates revenues between $52 million and $56 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $54.1 million, indicating a 20.4% year-over-year decline.

For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at earnings of 5 cents per share, calling for a year-over-year plunge of 84.4%.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s non-GAAP earnings per share were 6 cents, significantly lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 72.7%. Further, revenues slid 11.1% year on year to $50.1 million.

Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 242.3%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Business disruptions in China and non-China regions amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced global lockdown are expected to have hurt Ambarella’s fiscal third-quarter performance. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company had witnessed some order push as well as cancellations due to the pandemic-led business disruptions.

Moreover, softness in the automotive camera market is likely to have negatively impacted Ambarella’s overall revenue performance during the quarter under review.

Nonetheless, Ambarella’s quarterly results are anticipated to reflect strong design wins and customer engagement with its AI-enabled video-processing chips in the consumer security camera. The company is gaining from solid momentum in CV2, CV22 and CV25. Notably, in fiscal 2020, these products generated production revenues from 1,000 customers.

Moreover, during the fiscal second quarter, Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) on solid demand for CV SoC which carries a higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. We believe the trend would have continued into the fiscal third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Ambarella this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

