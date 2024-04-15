Factors One Should Take Note of Ahead of CSX's Q1 Earnings

CSX Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CSX is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17 after market close. CSX has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and meeting twice, the average beat being 4.14%.

What Our Model Says

Let's delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced CSX's performance this earnings season. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's first-quarter 2024 revenues is currently pegged at $3.66 billion, which indicates a 1.18% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by reduced supplemental revenues, a decline in export coal benchmark prices and a decrease in intermodal and trucking volumes. Our estimates for first-quarter Coal and Trucking revenues indicate declines of 10.3% and 8.5% from the year-ago reported figures. However, estimates for coal revenues indicate a rise of 1.7% year over year. Moreover, supply-chain disruptions, including labor and equipment shortages, are expected to have hurt CSX's quarterly performance. Rising fuel expenses have been bothering the company's bottom line. CSX's high capital expenditure is anticipated to have further impeded its bottom line. However, the company's cost-cut approach is expected to have cushioned the bottom line to some extent in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CSX this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Highlights of Q4

CSX has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter CSX's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 45 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 8.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.68 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion. The top line decreased 1.3% year over year due to lower intermodal storage revenues, reduced fuel surcharge, the effect of lower global benchmark coal prices and a decline in trucking revenues.

