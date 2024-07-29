Factors to Note Ahead of American Water's (AWK) Q2 Earnings

American Water Works AWK is set to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Jul 31 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share on revenues of $1.07 billion. The estimates indicate a decline of 2.16% but an increase of 2.08% for the top and bottom lines, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have the chance of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



At present, American Water has an Earnings ESP of -0.68% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of American Water have risen 16.5% compared with the industry’s and the S&P 500's growth of 12% and 8.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Consider

American Water’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from the contribution of assets acquired in the first and second quarters.



AWK generates nearly 100% of its net income from regulated operations. The company’s focus on expanding regulated operations through capital investments has been yielding stable returns, allowing it to increase the value of its shareholders. The new rate, effective Jan 1, 2024, has raised annualized revenues by $121 million. This is likely to have a positive impact on second-quarter earnings.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.2% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 22.2% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.2 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.



Xcel Energy XEL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



XEL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has moved up 8.9% in the past 90 days.



TransAlta TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has moved up 20% in the past seven days. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 174.7% in the past four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.